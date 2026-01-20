Assam CM meets Tata chairman, lines up talks with global semiconductor firms at Davos

Assam’s bid to build a semiconductor ecosystem took centre stage at the World Economic Forum as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held talks with N Chandrasekaran on January 20, underscoring the Tata Group’s role in anchoring the sector in the state.

The Chief Minister said the discussion with the Tata Group chairman came ahead of meetings with global semiconductor leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. In a post on X, Sarma noted that Tata’s presence has created momentum for Assam’s chip ambitions and said the government is keen to “strengthen this ecosystem by joining hands with key global players”.

Assam is attending the WEF for the first time this year. Speaking to reporters at Davos, Sarma said interest in the state had grown as the ecosystem “is gradually being developed” with Tata on board.

“We are having a good meeting tomorrow on semiconductor. Along with Tata, we are lining up. There is a lot of interest in Assam because with Tata being there, the ecosystem is gradually being developed,” he said, adding that discussions with industry leaders were expected to help move plans forward, even though “nothing specific is on the table” yet.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Guwahati’s role as a magnet for skilled workers from across the Northeast, while acknowledging that geographical constraints in other states have made large industrial projects harder to establish.

Making his pitch to investors at Davos, Sarma urged companies to look beyond traditional hubs. “Assam is now an emerging state and an emerging economy. When you are thinking of investing in India, you can consider Assam as one of the destinations,” he said. He also pointed to official data showing Assam as the country’s fastest-growing state, citing figures from the Reserve Bank of India.

With semiconductor talks set to dominate its debut at Davos, Assam is seeking to position itself as a credible investment destination within India’s expanding technology supply chain.