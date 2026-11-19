Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 19 met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss key issues concerning Assam’s development and economic growth.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on India's growing role amid global turbulence, Assam’s economic performance and the Centre’s support for the state’s ongoing development initiatives.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation for Sitharaman’s continued support towards Assam’s growth, describing her approach as pragmatic and her engagement as helpful in advancing the state's development goals.

Sitharaman reaffirmed the Centre’s full support to Assam in its efforts to achieve its development objectives.

Sharing details of the meeting, Sarma said India’s continued economic performance despite global headwinds reflected the country’s leadership, while reiterating his appreciation for the Finance Minister’s support towards Assam.