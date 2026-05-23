Assam CM meets Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23 called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed Assam’s future growth and development roadmap.

Sharing details of the meeting, the Assam Chief Minister said he thanked the Union Finance Minister for the constant support extended to Assam over the last five years.

The discussions reportedly focused on Assam’s development priorities and strategies for accelerating economic growth, infrastructure expansion and overall progress in the coming years.

The meeting assumes significance as the Assam government continues to push major initiatives related to infrastructure, investment, industrial growth, connectivity and welfare-driven governance across the state.