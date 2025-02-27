Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouameon on Thursday, February 27 to explore potential financial support for infrastructure and development projects in the northeastern state.

The high-level meeting focused on establishing plug-and-play industrial park infrastructure and developing public-private partnership (PPP) models across various sectors. Chief Minister Sarma also emphasised prioritising agriculture and allied sectors during the discussions.

"Had a very good meeting with Dr Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank Country Director, India," Sarma posted on social media platform X following the talks.

Kouame was visiting Guwahati for the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, which ended Wednesday. During the event, he expressed strong confidence in India's economic outlook, encouraging investors to consider opportunities in the country.

Despite acknowledging a slight downward trend in the Indian economy, Kouame maintained the World Bank remains optimistic about its investments in India.