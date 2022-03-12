Assam Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Deputy Leader, Rajya Sabha, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the 38th “Hunar Haat” in Guwahati Today.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “Hunar Haat” is a potential platform to promote India’s rich legacy of art and craft. It is realizing the dream of “Magicians of Maati” of the country. It has also become a reason for the happiness of artisans and craftsmen.

CM Sarma also said that “Hunar Haat” is strengthening the mission of “Vocal for Local” by glorifying our indigenous products. It is indeed a testimony to the unparalleled skill of our indigenous artisans and craftsmen.

CM also said, “Hunar Haat” is a powerful platform of “Development with Dignity” of artisans and craftsmen. It has ensured the economic empowerment of artisans and craftsmen as more than 8 lakh artisans and the people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities during the last 7 years.

It is a contributing factor to strengthening Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

On the occasion, Shri Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of artisans and craftsmen by ensuring their socio-economic empowerment.

“Hunar Haat” has proved to be a “Partner to Protect, Preserve, Promote” the precious legacy of artisans and craftsmen. “Hunar Haat” is an “Efficient Effort to Empower” artisans and craftsmen.

The 38th “Hunar Haat” is organized at Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara, GS Road, Guwahati from 11th to 20th March where about 700 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from 30 States and UTs are participating. This is for the first time that “Hunar Haat” has been organized in the North East region.

A total of 300 stalls have been set up in “Hunar Haat” in Guwahati where rare handmade indigenous products from every corner of the country and traditional food of various regions are available.

Besides, “Mera Ganv Mera Desh”, “Vishwakarma Vatika”, Circus, cultural programs of renowned artists of the country, selfie points, etc are the major attractions of “Hunar Haat” in Guwahati.

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