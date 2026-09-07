Assam CM: Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll candidate to be announced in 1-2 days

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 7 said the BJP candidate for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election will be announced within the next couple of days.

Speaking to the media, Sarma also said the party is likely to announce its candidates for the Silchar Municipal Corporation elections on September 8.

The chief minister said the party's core committee meeting also discussed the proposed Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which will be held from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat has fallen vacant following the election of its sitting MP to the state Assembly on a BJP ticket.

The BJP is expected to finalise its candidate shortly as political parties prepare for the bypoll.