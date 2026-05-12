LIVE | Assam CM Oath Ceremony: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam Chief Minister for second consecutive term
India TodayNE | Guwahati | Updated May 12, 2026 11:53 IST
Assam is set for a major political event on may 12 as Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath for a second consecutive term as chief minister, steering the BJP-led NDA government back to power for a third straight tenure in the state. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office at 11:40 am at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, Guwahati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on Monday night, (May 11) ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the third BJP-led NDA government in Assam.
Modi was received by CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.
The prime minister will be attending the oath taking ceremony of the NDA government, which will be helmed by Sarma for the second consecutive term.
Besides Sarma as the chief minister, four more MLAs -- two from the BJP and one each of its allies AGP and BPF -- will be taking oath.
Most of the dignitaries reached this northeastern city on Monday and were accorded traditional welcome at the airport.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are also scheduled to reach during the night.
Among those who have arrived for the oath-taking are union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Lalan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chirag Paswan.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant, Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bihar’s Samrat Choudhury, Chhattisgarh’s Vishnu Dev Sai, Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami, Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, Odisha’s Mohan Charan Maji and Madhya Pradesh’s Mohan Yadav.
Among chief ministers of other North East states who have reached for the oath taking are Tripura’s Manik Saha, Nagaland’s Neiphiu Rio, Mizoram’s Lalduhoma, Manipur’s Y Khemchand Singh, Sikkim’s Prem Singh Tamang and Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu.
The deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, among others, have also reached Guwahati.
Four Ministers Take Oath Alongside Himanta in New Assam Government
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Four ministers, including representatives from BJP allies AGP and BPF, are taking oath as ministers in the new NDA government in Assam along with Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 12.
The ministers taking oath are Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog.
Earlier, Sarma announced the names of the ministers in a post on X and said they would take oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sarma also said former minister Ranjit Kumar Das is the NDA’s candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Oath as Assam Chief Minister for Second Consecutive Term
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term, leading the BJP-led NDA government back to power in the state for a third straight tenure.
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, Guwahati.
The high-profile event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several Union ministers, chief ministers from various states and senior NDA leaders.
The NDA secured a massive mandate in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, with the BJP alone bagging 82 seats.
NDA Scores ‘Hat-Trick’ in Assam: Anupriya Patel Congratulates Himanta
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Anupriya Patel on Tuesday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma and the NDA after the alliance returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term.
Speaking after arriving at the Veterinary College field in Khanapara, Guwahati, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Patel described the NDA’s victory as a “fabulous” electoral achievement.
“Many congratulations and best wishes to Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, and heartfelt congratulations to the entire NDA. The government has been formed for the third consecutive time, achieving a hat-trick with a fabulous victory,” she said.
The high-profile oath-taking ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers and senior NDA leaders from across the country.
Assam Gave Humbling Mandate to Himanta: BJP Chief Dilip Saikia
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Dilip Saikia on Tuesday said the massive mandate given by the people of Assam to Himanta Biswa Sarma and the NDA was “humbling” as the alliance prepared to form the government in the state for a third consecutive term.
Speaking after arriving at the Veterinary College field in Khanapara, Guwahati, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Saikia said the new NDA government would soon take oath in the dignified presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“In the dignified presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new state government led by NDA will take oath soon for the third time,” Saikia said.
He added that people from different parts of the state had gathered in large numbers to witness what he described as a “historic day” for Assam politics.
“The huge mandate given to Himanta Biswa Sarma by the people of Assam is humbling. People have come here in large numbers to witness this historic day,” he said.
Chandrababu Naidu Arrives in Guwahati for Assam Swearing-In Ceremony
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the Veterinary College field in Khanapara, Guwahati, on Tuesday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Andhra Pradesh chief minister is among several senior NDA leaders and chief ministers from across the country attending the high-profile oath-taking ceremony, where Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to begin his second consecutive term as Assam chief minister.
Huge Day for Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal on Himanta’s Oath Ceremony
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday described the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as a “huge day” for the people of Assam.
Speaking after arriving in Assam for the oath-taking ceremony, Sonowal said the occasion was significant both for the NDA leadership and the people of the state.
“The people of Assam and us — this is a huge day for us and the people of Assam,” the Union minister said.
Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to take oath for a second consecutive term as chief minister at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and senior NDA leaders.
Amit Shah Arrives at Khanapara for Assam Swearing-In Ceremony
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Amit Shah arrived at the Veterinary College field in Khanapara, Guwahati, on Tuesday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The high-profile oath-taking ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers and senior NDA leaders from across the country as the BJP-led alliance begins its third consecutive term in Assam.
Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Family Arrives at Khanapara for Swearing-In Ceremony
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to take oath as Chief Minister of Assam on Tuesday at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground in Guwahati.
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Sarma’s mother, wife, son and daughter arrived at the venue to witness the occasion.
The ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union ministers, chief ministers from different states and senior NDA leaders.
Pradyot Deb Barma Wishes Success to Himanta Ahead of Assam Oath Ceremony
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma on Tuesday said he hoped the new Assam government under Himanta Biswa Sarma would work not only for Assam but for the entire Northeast region.
Speaking after arriving at the Veterinary College field in Khanapara, Guwahati, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government, the Tipra Motha Party chief said he had been invited to the event and extended his best wishes to Sarma.
“I hope the new government works not only for Assam but the entire northeast,” Deb Barma said.
Recalling their long political association, he said he had worked closely with Himanta Biswa Sarma during their time together in the Indian National Congress.
“We both were together in Congress for a very long time. I wish him success,” he added.
The swearing-in ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers and senior NDA leaders from across the country.
NDA Winning Public Trust Under PM Modi’s Leadership: Praful Patel
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Praful Patel on Tuesday said the BJP-led NDA was continuously making progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had succeeded in winning the trust of the people across the country.
Speaking in Guwahati ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, Patel praised the NDA’s governance and growing public support.
“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the NDA and BJP are making a lot of progress. They are successful in winning the trust of the public of the nation,” he said.
Several senior BJP and NDA leaders from across the country have gathered in Guwahati for the oath-taking ceremony at Khanapara, where Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to begin his second consecutive term as chief minister.
Himanta Has Done a Wonderful Job, Assam Key to Northeast: Pema Khandu
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Pema Khandu on Tuesday described the formation of the BJP-led NDA government in Assam for a third consecutive term as a “historic moment” for the state.
Speaking in Guwahati ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Khandu said the occasion also marked the beginning of Sarma’s second consecutive term as chief minister.
“He has done a wonderful job,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said, praising Sarma’s leadership and governance in Assam.
Khandu further stated that Assam holds a crucial position in the development and political landscape of the entire Northeast region.
“Assam plays a vital role in the entire Northeast,” he said, adding that the NDA’s influence would continue to grow nationally in the coming years.
“In the coming days, by 2029, the political dynamics of the entire country will be led by the NDA,” Khandu asserted.
Several chief ministers, Union ministers and senior BJP leaders from across the country have arrived in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Khanapara.
Charan Boro ‘Happy’ Ahead of Oath as Assam Minister in Himanta Cabinet
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Charan Boro of the Bodoland People's Front will take oath as a minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam cabinet on Tuesday.
Speaking ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati, Boro expressed happiness over the NDA returning to power in the state for a third consecutive term.
“I am feeling very happy. The NDA government is forming for the third time in Assam. This is the second term of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.
The oath-taking ceremony at Khanapara is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union ministers and chief ministers from across the country.
Assam People Have Overwhelmingly Backed Himanta, NDA: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Devajit Saikia on Tuesday said the people of Assam had given an overwhelming mandate in favour of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led NDA government.
Speaking in Guwahati ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government, Saikia said the massive public support reflected the people’s trust in the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the NDA alliance.
“The public of Assam has voted overwhelmingly in favour of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the NDA government,” he said.
Sarma is set to take oath as chief minister for a second consecutive term at the Khanapara Veterinary College playground in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and several chief ministers from across the country.
Annapurna Devi Hails BJP’s ‘Historic’ Third-Term Victory in Assam
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Annapurna Devi arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the Union minister thanked the people of Assam for handing the BJP-led NDA what she described as a “historic victory” for a third consecutive term in the state.
“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for securing a historic victory for the third time. Today is a matter of great joy for Assam as the Chief Minister will take oath today. For the third time, a BJP government has been formed with a full majority,” she said.
The swearing-in ceremony at Khanapara is being attended by several Union ministers, chief ministers and senior NDA leaders from across the country.
Yogi Adityanath Arrives in Guwahati for Himanta Biswa Sarma swearing in ceremony
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Yogi Adityanath arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The high-profile event at Khanapara is witnessing the presence of several senior BJP and NDA leaders from across the country as Sarma prepares to take oath for a second consecutive term as chief minister.
A number of Union ministers, chief ministers and prominent political leaders are expected to attend the ceremony, which is being viewed as a major political show of strength for the BJP-led NDA in the Northeast.
Himanta Biswa Sarma Arrives at Khanapara for Oath-Taking Ceremony
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at Khanapara in Guwahati on may 12 to take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam.
Dressed in traditional Assamese attire, Sarma reached the venue amid tight security and enthusiastic crowds gathered for the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government in the state.
The oath-taking programme, being held at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union ministers, chief ministers from different states and senior NDA leaders.
Suvendu Adhikari Arrives in Guwahati, Praises Himanta Sarma Ahead of Oath Ceremony
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Suvendu Adhikari arrived in Guwahati on may 12 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Speaking to reporters after landing in the city, the senior BJP leader said he first offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya and extended congratulations to the people of Assam on the NDA’s electoral victory.
Adhikari also acknowledged the contribution of BJP workers from Assam in strengthening the party’s performance in West Bengal, saying their support played an important role in the BJP’s electoral success in the neighbouring state.
The swearing-in ceremony at Khanapara is expected to witness the presence of several chief ministers, Union ministers and senior NDA leaders from across the country.
Himanta Biswa Sarma Swearing-In: Over 1 lakh expected at Assam oath ceremony amid tight security
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
More than one lakh people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday, officials said, as the state prepares for one of its biggest political gatherings in recent years.
The massive crowd is expected to include BJP panchayat presidents, party workers and supporters from across Assam, besides senior NDA leaders and other dignitaries attending the event at Khanapara.
Security has been significantly tightened across the city ahead of the high-profile ceremony, with personnel from both central armed forces and the state police deployed at key locations to maintain law and order.
Officials said preparations at the Khanapara venue are being jointly coordinated by multiple government departments under the supervision of Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the oath-taking programme.
BJP will return in 2031, Himanta govt to rule Assam for next 15 years: Ranjeet Dass
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the NDA nominee for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, on May 12, said Assam was witnessing a “fortunate day” as Himanta Biswa Sarma prepared to take oath for another term as chief minister.
Speaking in Guwahati ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Dass said Sarma had been chosen by the people to further accelerate Assam’s development journey.
“It is a fortunate day for Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been chosen to develop Assam further,” Das said, adding that the presence of nearly 20 chief ministers from across the country reflected the significance of the occasion.
Himanta seeks blessings of Maa Kamakhya, Srimanta Sankardev ahead of third-term
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 12 sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as Assam’s Chief Minister for a third consecutive term under the NDA government.
In a message posted on social media platform X, Sarma expressed confidence that Assam would continue its journey towards peace, development and prosperity under the new government.
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