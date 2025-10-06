Assam CM offers aid to Sikkim, Bengal amid landslide, flood crises

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep concern over the rising death toll in West Bengal’s Darjeeling following a series of landslides and the worsening flood situation in Sikkim, assuring full support from Assam to both states.

At least 24 people have been confirmed dead in the Darjeeling district, where relentless rains triggered landslides that buried homes and cut off several hill areas. Rescue operations continued on Monday with several people still missing and thousands of tourists stranded.

“We are extremely distressed by the devastation and loss of lives in Darjeeling and elsewhere in North Bengal due to heavy rains,” Sarma said in a post on X, extending solidarity to the affected families.

He added, “On behalf of the people of Assam, we are ready to provide any support to the Government of West Bengal in rescue and relief operations.”

The Assam Chief Minister also voiced concern over the situation in neighbouring Sikkim, where torrential rain has caused floods and landslides over the past few days. “The people of Assam stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Sikkim in this hour of crisis,” he wrote, tagging Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang Golay.

Sarma assured that his government is “committed to extend any possible assistance” to help both states recover from the severe weather damage.

Officials said continuous rainfall in Sikkim has damaged infrastructure and disrupted connectivity, compounding the challenges for local authorities already engaged in relief efforts. Rescue teams remain on high alert as forecasts warn of more rain in the coming days.