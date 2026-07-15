Assam CM offers LPA model to solve flood woes in Guwahati's Nabin Nagar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 15 said the state government is willing to take responsibility for the planned development of Nabin Nagar, a flood-prone locality in Guwahati, if residents agree to bring the area under the Local Planning Authority (LPA).

Speaking during the discussion on the flood situation on the eighth day of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Sarma noted that several parts of Guwahati continue to face recurring urban flooding due to unplanned development and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said that if the people of Nabin Nagar entrust the government with the responsibility, the area can be scientifically planned with proper drainage systems, better roads and modern civic infrastructure, similar to urban planning models implemented in Odisha and Gujarat.

He said planned development through the LPA framework would help address long-standing flooding issues while ensuring sustainable urban growth and improved public infrastructure. The Chief Minister added that the government is ready to undertake the exercise, provided it receives the cooperation and consent of local residents.