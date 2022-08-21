Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the ceremonial distribution of two-wheelers to the community cadres of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRL) under Sakhi Express at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium, Guwahati today.

A total of 6670 numbers of scooty will be distributed to the community cadres of ASRL Mission. Addressing the dignitaries present in the ceremony, CM Sarma said, “Keeping in mind our previous initiative of scooty distribution to the women workers of ASRLM, we have reviewed the benefits of providing two-wheelers to the workers and found that there has been a positive outcome by looking at the recent videos of women coming out of their homes, riding the scootys and promoting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. We hope that this time all are SAKHIS are able to receive their scootys before 26 January.”

Speaking about the inclusion of at least one woman each from a financial weak background into the Self Help Groups (SHG), CM Sarma added, “There are 35 lakh poor families residing in Assam. To include female members of these families in SHGs we have established a total of 3,18,495 SHGs across the state.”

The state government of Assam has additionally increased the revolving funds of Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana from its previous Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. These schemes have been introduced to empower women workers under the ASRLM and make them financially independent.

A day earlier, the Assam government had launched a direct bank transfer (DBT) programme to extend rehabilitation grants to beneficiaries whose houses were damaged in this year’s flood.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Sarma said, A list of 2,04,348 houses, which were entirely or partially damaged in this year’s flood, has been compiled. The rehabilitation grant to be paid to these families who have lost their homes will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.”

Additionally, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also launched the ‘Ournodoi Month’ while addressing the press conference and said that starting October, all Orunodoi beneficiaries will be receiving Rs 1,250 monthly financial assistance as opposed to its previous assistance of Rs 1,000.