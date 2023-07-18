Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 18 took a dig at the opposition alliance's name 'INDIA' claiming that it was the British who named the nation India.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma said, ''Our civilizational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat''.

''The British named our country India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat,'' he added.

Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat .



BJP for BHARAT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2023

Sarma statement comes after on July 17 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the name of the opposition alliance that would lock horns with the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Kharge went on to say that the opposition group's second meeting was crucial for protecting democracy and the Constitution in the best interests of the country's citizens.

“We have come together and discussed various points. People supported the resolution adopted today. Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA),” Kharge added.

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