Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today reacted to the two incidents of fresh ULFA-Independent related encounters in Upper Assam, while saying that all issues will be resolved once ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah returns.

Speaking to the media in Jagiroad today, CM Sarma said that instances of people going to join ULFA-I or police conducting encounters will keep on happening until Paresh Baruah returns to the mainstream and joins the peace process.

"It is nothing, someone will go and join the outfit and then return. Police can take place if such persons are found. I won't comment on that. The thing is that once Paresh Barua returns to the mainstream, all issues will be over. Until he does not return these issues will remain. Everyone knows that," said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM's comment comes in after two ULFA-I related encounters happened in the districts of Tinsukia and Sivasagar. In Sivasagar, police opened fire on a youth on the suspicions of being a ULFA-I linkman in Geleki. Prior to this, a police firing incident was reported in Tinsukia's Sadiya where three youths were injured in police firing on suspicion of attempting to join the banned militant outfit ULFA-I on December 24.

Commenting on questions being raised on the authenticity of the encounter in Tinsukia district, CM Sarma said that if ULFA says that the encounter is fake, then the government would have to form a judicial commission, and if that happens then Paresh Baruah would have to come out and give testimony to the judicial commission.

"Whether the encounter is fake or not, for that there has to be a judicial commission. Then ULFA will have to come and testify. So will ULFA come or not, that is the question. If it is a fake encounter, if Paresh Baruah says it is a fake encounter, then I will have to form a judicial commission. The Paresh Baruah will have to come here and testify. Will he come or not? Hence it is no point raising questions. Once Paresh Baruah returns, all issues will be resolved," said the Assam CM.

One being questioned about the security scenario in the Upper Assam districts in the light of the fresh encounters, the Assam CM said that there is no security concern in districts like Tinsukia and everything is alright.

"There is no serious situation in Tinsukia. People are opening shops in the morning and closing them at night. There is no problem anywhere. I went to Tinsukia this time. The businessmen appealed to me to let shops remain open for the whole night. The situation seems different from Guwahati. The situation in Tinsukia is actually quite different," said CM Sarma.

Noteworthy is that the two fresh encounters come amidst a war of words between ULFA-I and Assam DGP GP Singh, with the former denying any connection with individuals recently arrested across the state on suspicion of being linked to the group. Singh had reiterated the Assam police's commitment to the safety of the state's residents and their desire to avoid conflict. The DGP had also sent out a warning yesterday that people who show support to 'terrorist outfits' would have to face arrest.