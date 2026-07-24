Assam CM orders intensified relief as BJP MLA admits 30 per cent of Nazira still cut off by floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 24 directed district administrations to intensify rescue and relief operations in flood-ravaged Upper Assam after BJP MLA Mayur Borgohain admitted that nearly 30 per cent of the worst-hit areas in his Nazira constituency remain inaccessible and without adequate relief.

During a virtual review meeting with deputy commissioners of flood-affected districts, Borgohain painted a grim picture of the situation in Sivasagar district's Nazira subdivision, saying the administration has been unable to reach many marooned villages.

"In my constituency, around 270 wards are affected. The bigger issue is that we have been able to reach only 70 per cent of places in Nazira and 30 per cent of areas are still unreachable," the MLA said during the meeting, videos of which were later shared by the chief minister on Facebook.

Borgohain said roads have turned into stretches of mud, making it impossible even for JCBs and tractors to reach the worst-hit villages, particularly in the Kamal Chapori panchayat areas.

"There is no means to reach the victims, and we have failed to even provide drinking water. We will not be able to reach them even tomorrow," he said.

When Sarma asked whether relief had been airdropped, Borgohain replied that while helicopters had carried out airdrops, the effort was insufficient.

"If there are 200 families, only 10-20 relief packets are being airdropped. People have complained about this. This has damaged the image of the government," he said.

He also noted that receding floodwaters in several interior areas have made boat operations difficult, leaving authorities with no effective means to deliver relief.

Asked by the chief minister about possible alternatives, Borgohain admitted, "We don't know. We have not been able to find any option as of now."

Charaideo Deputy Commissioner Neha Yadav also informed the meeting that several pockets remained cut off but expressed confidence that all stranded areas would be reached by Friday night.

Following the review, the Chief Minister's Office said Sarma directed district administrations to prioritise rescue operations in inaccessible areas of Charaideo and Sivasagar, particularly Nazira subdivision.

The chief minister instructed officials to seek assistance from the Indian Air Force wherever necessary, prepare micro-level plans for timely distribution of food to every affected family, restore road connectivity by clearing mud-clogged routes and strengthen mobile medical services in flood-hit areas.

Assam's flood situation remained critical on Friday, with 47 deaths reported so far and more than 7.21 lakh people affected across 11 districts. Around 40 people are still missing, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue to access previously cut-off areas.