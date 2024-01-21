Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered the police to enquire into the alleged attack on the car of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in the state's Sonitpur district.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam CM directed Assam Police DGP GP Singh to register a case and enquire into the allegations.

"Pl register a case and enquire into the allegations @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice," said CM Sarma as he shared Jairam Ramesh's X post where he made the allegations.

Pl register a case and enquire into the allegations @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice https://t.co/vAl1qpRUiY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 21, 2024

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today alleged that his vehicle was attacked by a crowd of BJP workers in Assam's Sonitpur district.

Ramesh, taking to social media platform X, shared a video while alleging that the BJP workers attacked his vehicle in Jamugurihat while also tearing off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra sticker from the windshield. The Congress also alleged that threw water at the car and shouted slogans.

"My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away," said Ramesh.

The video shared by Ramesh on social media showed his car bieng blocked by a group of men, some of whom were holding BJP flags. Ramesh could be seen waving at the people outside even as the car tried to make its way through.

The Congress leader also blamed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the incident saying this was his doing.

"This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam state government did not respond to these allegations when contacted by India Today NE. Sonitpur SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma, when asked by India Today NE, could not confirm the news.