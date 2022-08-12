Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today ordered the immediate suspension of Darrang Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajmohan Ray, Additional SP Rupam Phukan and the Dhula Police Station Officer in-charge over allegations the district police top brass mishandled the June 11 case of unnatural death of 13-year-old girl at the Dhula residence of one Krishna Kamal Baruah. The Chief Minister's order came on the backdrop of his visit today to the Dhekiajuli residence of the deceased, who was found hanging by the neck.

The Chief Minister spoke with the surviving family members while being accompanied by Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, and he asked them about the accusations they had made against the Darrang police department. In attempting to gather photographic and videographic proof of the incident, it has been claimed that the police showed great negligence. It has also been claimed that the officer in charge of the Dhula Police Station pressured the deceased's family members to refrain from filing a written complaint about the unnatural death.

Considering the seriousness of the aforementioned accusations, the Chief Minister requested that the DGP form a three-person Special Inquiry Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. According to the Chief Minister's instruction, the SIT must include two female members.

Following the suspension of the two senior cops, Prasanta Saikia, Superintendent of Police, SB (R &AC), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Darrang, while Nirupam Hazarika, Additional Superintendent of Police (Security & Intelligence), Nagaon is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Darrang with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to the concerned officials on how to use a government programme to build a house for the deceased person's family. Additionally, he gave the Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner instructions to take the appropriate steps to include the deceased person's relatives in the Orunodoi scheme.