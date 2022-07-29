While attending a review meeting with DFOs of Territorial Divisions of Environment and Forest Department of Assam at the Administrative Staff College yesterday, Assam Chief Minister expressing dissatisfaction, ordered the transfer of a senior forest official engaged as a Director of a National Park, who has been hauled up for not carrying out their duties properly.

Chairing the review meet, the Chief Minister also discussed on how to judiciously use forest resources to bolster state’s development. Additionally, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also discussed the use of drones in surveys and satellite images to conduct scientific monitoring to prevent forest encroachment.

Unhappy with reports of major irregularities taking place inside the forest department, the Chief Minister directs the departmental heads to take strict actions against such illegal activities and pull out officials involved in malicious works.

Openly frowning on few works of Forest Department, CM Sarma directs officials to exercise zero tolerance for encroachment of forest land. Raising issues on felonious work continuing in Assam Biodiversity Board, the CM orders stringent action against those involved in the activities.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while launching the Chief Minister’s Institutional Plantation Programme (CMIPP) on 18 July, openly expressed his disappointment on the Forest Department being lenient towards land encroachers. With rampant deforestation reported from various quarters of the state, the CM reiterated that the forest officials must do they work diligently so as to preserve the resources of the state and keep the identity of the state intact.