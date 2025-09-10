Assam CM orders urgent road, manhole repairs in Guwahati ahead of Durga Puja

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to urgently close open manholes and repair footpaths and roads across Guwahati ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

During a meeting with PWD officials on September 9, Sarma stressed that proper covering of manholes after drain cleaning must be ensured through a standard operating procedure (SoP). He emphasised that the work should be treated as a top priority.

The chief minister also directed that the under-construction flyover connecting Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri be made accessible to the public before the festival.

In addition, he asked for immediate repair of major roads in Guwahati as well as in Cachar and Sribhumi districts.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary KK Dwivedi, GMC Commissioner MS Lakshmipriya, PWD Commissioner and Special Secretary Paban Terang, Special Secretary Bibhuti Saikia, Chief Engineer (Roads) Sanjib Shyam, and other senior officials.