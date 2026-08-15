Assam CM outlines flood rehabilitation plan on Independence Day, pays tribute to martyrs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 15 said the state government was working on a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for flood-affected families, with a focus on rebuilding infrastructure and creating a more flood-resilient Assam.

In his Independence Day message, Sarma said a rapid digital assessment of flood damage would enable faster rehabilitation and reconstruction, while emphasising stronger infrastructure, reliable early-warning forecasts, modern technology and resilient livelihoods.

He said eligible flood-affected families would receive assistance to repair damaged houses and restore livestock, poultry, tube wells, looms and textiles.

The government would also provide a loan repayment moratorium to ease the financial burden on families affected by the floods, he said.

Sarma further said education would remain protected during the recovery process, with support to affected schools and students to ensure that the floods do not disrupt their education and future prospects.

"During this difficult time, the government has not limited itself merely to providing relief. We have stood beside every flood-affected family and are working with urgency to help them return to normal life," he said.

Emphasising the significance of Independence Day, Sarma said patriotism was an inseparable part of Indian civilisation and that future generations would carry forward this civilisational message.

"Independence Day is not merely a national festival. It is a sacred occasion to remember the sacrifice, penance, courage and self-sacrifice of countless patriots," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sarma paid floral tributes to martyrs at Shraddhanjali Kanan in Guwahati, honouring those who made the supreme sacrifice for the country's freedom and sovereignty on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.