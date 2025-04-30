Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held crucial meetings on April 29 to prepare for the upcoming visit of Japan's parliamentary speaker to Assam and evaluate progress on a major bridge project spanning the Brahmaputra River.

During the first meeting, Sarma emphasised showcasing Assam's cultural heritage to the Japanese delegation. "This visit holds special significance as the Indo-Japan partnership continues to strengthen," said the Chief Minister.

The Japanese Speaker's itinerary includes stops in Guwahati and Jagiroad, with officials finalising logistics and security arrangements under the Chief Minister's guidance.

Later in the day, Sarma conducted a review of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge project. He instructed officials to accelerate construction work to ensure the infrastructure project meets its completion deadline.

The bridge represents a critical component of the state government's broader infrastructure development agenda aimed at improving connectivity throughout the region.