Assam CM participates in Guwahati's Jagannath Rath Yatra, offers prayers for flood-hit families

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 24 participated in the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in Guwahati, where he offered Amrit Bhog on behalf of children and took part in the distribution of Mahaprasad among devotees.

During the religious event, the Chief Minister offered prayers for the well-being of flood-affected families across Assam, the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in the recent floods, and the safety and success of ongoing relief and rescue operations.

"I had the good fortune to participate in the Lord Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Guwahati and offer Amrit Bhog on behalf of the children. I prayed to the Lord to grant strength to the flood-affected families of Assam, peace to the departed souls, and success in the relief and rescue operations," Sarma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also joined devotees in the distribution of food (Mahaprasad) during the Rath Yatra, which witnessed large participation from people across the city. He concluded his message with the invocation, "Jai Jagannath."