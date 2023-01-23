Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to the great freedom fighter and revolutionary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary on January 23.



Hailing the great freedom fighter on his birth anniversary, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called the revolutionary leader a fearless nationalist who mobilised revolutionaries from across India to form the Indian National Army and one who shook the foundation of British Raj.



Assam CM addressing a gathering commemorating Parakram Diwas at an event organised by All Assam Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birthday Celebration Committee at Netaji Chowk, Guwahati on January 23.



CM Sarma eluded the contributions of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj in the Indian Freedom Struggle, which helped India steer towards gaining their independence from the British Rule.

On January 23, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary is observed as Parakram Diwas.

One of the most well-known heroes of India's struggle for independence, Bose's contribution in India's freedom struggle is unfathomable. Bose was known as Netaji who fought for independence throughout his life, both domestically and abroad.

In 2021, the government declared Netaji's birthday as Parakram Diwas in honor of the legendary freedom fighter's extraordinary contribution to the Indian freedom struggle.

The goal of Parakram Diwas is to instill a sense of patriotism in Indian citizens, particularly the younger generation, and to inspire them to act courageously when confronted with difficulties.





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