Assam CM pays tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on birth centenary; lays foundation stone for Rs 35-crore museum

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of the legendary musician’s birth centenary and highlighted a series of initiatives to preserve and promote his legacy.

Sarma paid homage to Dt Hazarika at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Tirtha in Jalukbari, recalling the legendary artiste’s extraordinary life and his immense contribution to Assam’s cultural landscape.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for a new Dr Bhupen Hazarika Museum at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. The museum is scheduled to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore and will serve as a dedicated space to preserve and showcase the Bard’s life, works and cultural legacy.

Following the virtual foundation-laying ceremony, Sarma appealed to people to contribute memorabilia associated with Dr Bhupen Hazarika to the proposed museum so that items connected to the legendary artiste can be preserved and made accessible to future generations.

The Chief Minister also called upon the youth of Assam to participate in an Insta-Reel competition and creatively present Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s life, ideals and contributions through their own unique expressions.

The initiatives were announced as Assam marks the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, with the government placing emphasis on preserving his cultural heritage while encouraging younger generations to engage with his legacy.