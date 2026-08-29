Assam CM pays tribute to fallen soldiers at Assam Regiment War Memorial in Shillong

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 29 paid a visit to the War Memorial of the Assam Regiment in Shillong, where he paid his humble respects to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

Sharing the visit through a post on X, Sarma remembered the soldiers for their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice, saying their dedication to the nation would continue to inspire generations to come.

The Chief Minister highlighted the distinguished role of the Assam Regiment, which has repeatedly demonstrated exceptional courage, commitment and sacrifice while serving the country. He said the bravery of the regiment and the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice remains an enduring source of inspiration for the people.

Sarma also honoured the memory of the fallen personnel who served the nation with dedication and placed their duty above their own lives. He said their sacrifices would continue to inspire young generations to contribute to the service of the country with the same spirit of commitment and patriotism.

Paying tribute to the martyrs at the memorial, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the importance of remembering the sacrifices of India's armed forces and concluded his message with “Jai Hind.”