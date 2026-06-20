Assam CM pays tribute to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, honours state awardees on Rabha Divas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid rich tributes to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on the occasion of Bishnu Rabha Divas, remembering him as one of the most influential figures in Assam’s social, cultural and political history.

Describing Rabha as a freedom fighter and a multifaceted genius, the Chief Minister said his contributions extended far beyond the realm of art and culture. He noted that Rabha consistently championed issues concerning society and worked towards the vision of a strong and progressive Assam.

Sarma recalled Rabha’s enduring legacy as a towering figure of Assam’s cultural identity whose works, ideals and contributions continue to inspire generations of Assamese people.

"Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha was one of the doyens of the greater Assamese society. His contributions to Assam went far beyond culture, touching upon every important issue concerning the state and its people," the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, the state government conferred the prestigious Bishnu Rabha Award, Sati Sadhani Award, and Ajan Peer Award on distinguished personalities in recognition of their outstanding contributions to art, literature, culture and communal harmony.

The Chief Minister ceremonially honoured the award recipients, acknowledging their role in enriching Assam’s cultural and intellectual landscape.

The programme commemorated the enduring legacy of the legendary cultural icon, whose work in literature, music, theatre, social reform and the freedom movement continues to shape Assam’s cultural consciousness and inspire future generations.