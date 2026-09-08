Assam CM pays Tribute to late BTC Deputy Speaker Bijit Gwra Narzary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of late Bijit Gwra Narzary, Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and Councillor, in Tamulpur and paid floral tributes to the departed leader.

Narzary passed away on August 26, 2026. During his visit, Sarma expressed grief over his untimely demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Recalling Narzary’s public service, the Chief Minister said the late leader had made dedicated contributions to public life and society. He paid tribute to his service and expressed solidarity with the family during their time of grief.

Sarma also prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his wishes for strength and solace to the bereaved family.