Assam CM pays tribute to Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva on 578th birth anniversary
Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Srimanta Sankardeva on his 578th birth anniversary. He said the saint's teachings continue to guide efforts towards a vibrant Assam and Viksit Bharat.
- Sarma said Sankardeva's teachings still guide efforts towards Viksit Bharat
- He urged people to embrace knowledge, devotion and compassion every day
- The Chief Minister called the saint Assamese society's guiding light
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, September 21, paid tribute to Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva on his 578th birth anniversary.
In a post on X, Sarma described Sankardeva as the “guiding light of Assamese society” and said his teachings continue to show the way in efforts to build a vibrant Assam and Viksit Bharat.
“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mahapurush Srimardev’s Janmotsav, I pay my obeisances to our revered Gurujona, the guiding light of Assamese society,” Sarma said.
He urged people to follow Sankardeva’s ideals of knowledge, devotion and compassion to build a better society.
Sankardeva, a 15th-16th century saint, social reformer and cultural icon of Assam, founded the Ekasarana Naam Dharma movement and played a major role in shaping the state’s religious and cultural traditions.
He was born in 1449 at Bordowa Than in present-day Nagaon district of Assam.
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