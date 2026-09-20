Assam CM performs Bhumi Pujan for Rs 48,000-crore power project in Dhubri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 20 performed the Bhumi Pujan for the proposed 3,200 MW Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Project at Chapar in Dhubri district, describing it as a major step towards strengthening Assam’s long-term power security.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sarma said the project would be developed in phases, with 800 MW expected initially, another 800 MW taking the capacity to 1,600 MW by 2031, and the full 3,200 MW capacity targeted by 2035, according to his remarks.

The Chief Minister said around Rs 50,000 crore would be invested in the project and expressed gratitude to the Adani Group for making the investment in Assam. He said the project would not only strengthen the state’s power generation capacity but also create significant employment opportunities.

According to Sarma, around 25,000 people will be employed during the construction phase, while approximately 5,000 people will be required for regular operations once the project becomes functional.

Sarma said Assam would not need to consider another major power project until the planned capacity is achieved. He said that without adequate in-state generation, Assam would have to purchase electricity from other states, resulting in higher expenditure on power procurement.

He said the electricity generated during the daytime could also be utilised during evening hours as part of the government’s power management strategy.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of reliable power supply in attracting new investments to Assam. He said that earlier the state often faced questions from investors about whether adequate electricity could be supplied to their projects. With the Chapar project coming up, he said, Assam would be in a stronger position to assure investors of reliable power availability.

Sarma also referred to the development of a one-lakh-bigha land bank, saying it would help address concerns regarding land availability for future investments. He said the government was preparing the necessary land resources so that investors would not face uncertainty over where projects could be established.

According to Sarma, once the Chapar project becomes operational, the power generated there would be capable of contributing to electricity supply across Assam, strengthening the state’s overall power infrastructure.

He also credited the Central Government for enabling Assam to take up such a large-scale power project and said the investment would have wider implications for industrial growth, employment generation and economic development in the state.