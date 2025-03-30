Eleven air-conditioned coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed on Sunday, March 30, near Nergundi Railway Station in Cuttack district, Odisha, disrupting service on the busy route connecting to Assam.

"I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated in a tweet following the incident.

Railway officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported. "As of now, we have the information that 11 AC coaches have been derailed. No one is injured. All the passengers are safe," said Ashoka Kumar Mishra, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway.

Emergency response was immediately mobilised. "Accident relief train, emergency medical equipment were sent. Senior officials are going to reach the spot soon. DRM Khurda Road, GM/ECoR and other higher-level officials rushed to the spot," Mishra added.

Railway authorities have begun diverting affected trains while investigating the cause of the derailment. The Kamakhya Express serves as a vital transportation link between eastern India and the Northeast.

Officials stated that determining the cause of the derailment will require a formal inquiry, with their immediate priority being route management and restoration work.

Helpline numbers established:

Guwahati: 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, 0361-2731623

Kamakhya: 9957247953

Rangiya: 9854419064, 9957554979

New Bongaigaon: 9957554957, 9957554964

New Coochbehar: 7605036155

Kishanganj: 6456226794

Barsoi: 6451220886