Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the much talked about Polygamy Ban Act of the government is currently being vetted by the Law Department.

Speaking to the media today, CM Sarma said that while the polygamy ban act is with the Law Department, the Assam government is closely monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand where the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill is to be tabled in a special assembly session on February 5.

He said that if the UCC Bill is tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly, then there is scope to table the entire UCC in Assam as well.

"We are lining up Assam Polygamy Ban Act. It is with the Law Department now for vetting. But we will also closely monitor the development of Uttarakhand. If Uttarakhand UCC Bill is laid on February 5, then we see that we are in a position to implement the entire UCC. We will see that also. Because our assembly is on February 12. So we have some time," said the Assam CM.

The much talked about polygamy bill is currently the highlight of the upcoming Assam Assembly session which begins on February 12. The bill is a major follow up after the Assam government major crackdown on child marriages in the state.

Meanwhile, the UCC Bill of Uttarkhand is set to be tabled at a special assembly session on February 5. The committee looking into the Bill submitted the draft to Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

As per reports, among the highlights of the Uttarkhand UCC Bill are ban on polygamy, declaration of live-in relationship and equal inheritance for both genders, among others.