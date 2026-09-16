Assam CM praises Kokrajhar DC Pankaj Chakravarty’s civil services mentorship initiative

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appreciated Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty for initiating a free mentorship programme to help civil service aspirants prepare for competitive examinations.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma said the Kokrajhar district administration had adopted a “great model” to prepare civil service aspirants.

The six-month free mentorship programme, led by serving government officers, aims to provide students with practical insights and guidance beyond rote learning, helping them better understand the demands of civil service examinations.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the participating aspirants and commended the initiative for providing accessible guidance to young people aspiring to join the civil services.