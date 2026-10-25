Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 25 prayed to Goddess Lakshmi for happiness, peace and prosperity in every household across the state on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja.

In a social media post, Sarma expressed hope that every family in Assam would have opportunities and that the state would continue to flourish.

“On this auspicious occasion of Lakshmi Puja, I pray to Maa Lakshmi to bless every household in Assam with happiness, peace and prosperity,” he said.

“May no home be short of hope, no family be short of opportunities, and may our beloved Assam continue to flourish,” the chief minister added.