Assam CM provides one time assistance of Rs 40,000 for specially-abled PhD scholars

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, February 26 announced a series of major initiatives aimed at supporting students and strengthening the state’s education and technology sectors.

Speaking at a press briefing after launching the ‘Mukhyamantrir Nijut Babu Achoni’ at Jyoti-Bishnu International Auditorium, the Chief Minister said postgraduate students will receive Rs 2,000 per month for 10 months in a year under the scheme. Undergraduate students will receive Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months annually.

He said the benefit will be available to students whose annual family income is below Rs 4 lakh. Students in second and third year of graduation will also be eligible for the scheme.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Jeevan Prerana Achoni’. Under this initiative, 48,319 students who graduated in 2025 will receive Rs 2,500 per month. Research scholars from state and central universities in Assam will also receive financial assistance. Scholars who enrolled after April 1, 2021, will receive Rs 25,000. A total of 2,112 research scholars will benefit, including 13 specially-abled researchers who will receive Rs 40,000 each.

Additionally, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated technology centres under the ‘Udyog 4.0’ initiative. He announced that 34 new technology centres have been set up in 34 ITIs and polytechnic institutes across the state, with an investment of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The Assam government has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Group and will soon sign another agreement with Tata Nelco to bring advanced technology education to schools and colleges. The Chief Minister further informed that aircraft manufacturing company Dorcel has announced plans to set up a technology centre at Gauhati University.

Sarma said these initiatives will help take Assam’s education system into a new era, with a strong focus on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).