Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today talked of his government giving a major push to equitable education throughout the state.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam Chief Minister said that while adhering to the state's policy of equitable education, the government is not just building schools, but also enabling teachers and students from remotest areas to access them.

He further talked of distributing 3.7 lakh bicycles to students of public schools during a recent function in Sonitpur district.

Adhering to Assam’s policy of equitable education, we are not only building schools, but also enabling teachers and students from remotest areas to access them.



Recently in Sonitpur, we marked the distribution of 3.7 lakh bicycles to students of public schools. pic.twitter.com/elYyP35LXc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 16, 2023

The Assam Chief Minister had recently launched the ceremonial distribution of bicycles as part of the CM's Special Scheme for students and provincialized schools. During the grand function held on October 13, CM Sarma presented free bicycles to over 3.7 lakh students from Class IX, 56 percent of whom were girls, at a function held at Tezpur.

Noteworthy here is that under the scheme, a total of 3,69,454 students of Class IX will be given free bicycles within a financial outlay of Rs 161 crore.

CM Sarma also announced during the Tezpur function that from the next year onwards, free bicycles will be given to the students from Class VIII as well.