Assam CM pushes for full saturation of welfare schemes during review visit to Tamulpur

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at the District Commissioner’s office in Tamulpur, calling for extensive beneficiary outreach to ensure complete saturation of the state’s flagship welfare schemes.

The visit was part of his broader initiative to assess the implementation of key government programmes across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

During the review held at the DC office’s conference hall, Dr. Sarma assessed the progress of major welfare schemes, including Orunodoi 3.0, Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Eti Koli Duti Paat, and ration card distribution for eligible families.

The Chief Minister emphasised the government's unwavering focus on public welfare and directed district officials to ensure seamless delivery of benefits at the grassroots level. “We must expand our outreach so that no eligible beneficiary is left behind,” he said.

Highlighting the performance of Orunodoi 3.0, Dr. Sarma informed that while earlier phases of the scheme covered 20,833 beneficiaries in Tamulpur district, the current phase will scale this number up to 59,000. Beneficiary numbers under CMAAA, Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and other key initiatives will also see a substantial increase.



Also Read: Congress takes Muslim votes but hides men with beards: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dr. Sarma further directed DC Pankaj Chakraborty to expedite beneficiary identification in coordination with the District Level Monitoring Committee and finalise lists by August. “At least 1.5 lakh families in the district should benefit from these schemes. We must achieve 100% saturation,” he stated.

The Chief Minister was joined by Guardian Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, BTC CEM Pramod Boro, MP Dilip Saikia, MLA Jolen Basumatary, and several BTC EMs and MCLAs during the review.

As part of his visit, Dr. Sarma also interacted with beneficiaries and local officials to better understand challenges in implementation. Later in the day, he held extensive consultations with representatives from various student bodies, cultural organisations, and civil society groups, including the Sadou Asom Rabha Chatra Sanstha, Gorkha Chatra Sanstha, Sarania Kachari Chatra Sanstha, Sahitya Sabhas, and Adivasi and Tea Tribes Chatra Sansthas, among others.

He patiently listened to their concerns and suggestions, and assured them that the government would take appropriate action to address their issues.

The visit reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development and transparent governance in the region.