Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 10 expressed serious concerns about the shifting population patterns in the Goalpara constituency. Speaking to the media at a press conference, CM Sarma said how the Hindu community, once the majority in Goalpara, has now become a minority. He directly questioned the Congress party's position on the issue, asking, "Ultimately, whose side is the Congress party?"

The Chief Minister urged people to visit Goalpara town to understand the situation better. He specifically pointed to the area near Raikhyosini forest, right at the edge of Goalpara town. According to Sarma, a significant number of people, claiming to be flood-affected from the Baghbar area, moved into Goalpara after floods.

"So many came that once a Hindu majority has now become a Muslim majority," stated CM Sarma. He said that this change is happening in prime locations, right next to the Goalpara Circuit House and the District Court.

CM Sarma also brought up the issue of the forest in that area, hinting at a connection to a former Forest Minister during the Congress rule. While not naming him directly at first, he later clearly referred to Rakibul Hussain, the current Congress MP from Dhubri, by saying, "Do you know who the former forest minister is? I know a lot about politics." This suggests the Chief Minister believes there was a lack of oversight or even complicity in the alleged land occupation.

The Chief Minister drew a comparison with the seriousness given to rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park and said that other issues, like the demographic changes in Goalpara, deserve equal attention. He recounted an instance where attempts to settle in Lumding were stopped, but noted that "this pattern continues wherever they settle in large numbers... the local Hindu majority becomes a minority."

CM Sarma clarified that if people are genuinely affected by floods, the government is ready to help. He said that the government would have "gladly allotted them land within Barpeta district from where they originally came." However, he alleged that instead, these individuals "pose as flood-affected victims and occupy prime land like near DC court in Goalpara."

He said that the government's approach is to provide land to genuine flood victims in their original districts, such as Barpeta. He expressed strong disapproval of the unauthorized occupation of land near important public buildings like the Goalpara Town Hall and DC Court. He believes these actions are not about flood relief but about land grabbing.