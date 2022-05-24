HAFLONG: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today reached the flood-ravaged Dima Hasao district which is reeling after a early-monsoon deluge and assured timely relief to the populace.

Addressing the press, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that a team commissioned by the Centre will arrive in the district on May 27 to analyze the extent of damage and shall make recommendations to the government for relief work.

“They will take stock of the situation and will make recommendations to both the Centre and to us. We have seen that many roads in Dima Hasao have been damaged. But building these roads will be a challenge as it will be difficult to reach the areas. Water scheme, electrical network, hanging bridges etc have been damaged. Whatever development has been done in the last 5-10 years has been washed away by floods,” Sarma said during his address, adding that engineers shall begin visiting the affected areas for the commencement of rebuilding.

Sarma added that a sum will also be handed over to the Hills Council so as to be able to restore connectivity in the area.

After the Central team finishes its work, Sarma said, the state government shall convene the Cabinet to take further decisions in this regard.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that air-droppings will continue to provide relief packages to flood victims in the region.

A one-time assistance has been provided to the families and the state government will discuss further to provide more relief in the future, he added.

Sarma during his visit inspected landslide areas including a road at Sarkari Bagan area which got badly damaged by incessant rain and consequent landslide.

He took stock of the damages of the road for the restoration work to start at the earliest for convenience of the people.

Dr. Sarma asked PWD to take appropriate steps for reconstruction of the road at a fast pace. He also asked to look for an alternative alignment to save the stretch of the road from future damages due to landslide.

He also visited temporary relief camps in Lower Haflong High school and LP school and interacted with the inmates took shelter there. He reviewed medical and other facilities and asked the Deputy Commissioner to look after needs of the inmates and help them to repair their houses. There are 149 inmates in both the camps.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also met family members of the three people who died in the landslide triggered by heavy rain at Hokai Pungchi Jeme village.

It is to be mentioned that ex-gratia payment from the government has already been released to the next of kin of the deceased.

As a part of his visit, the Chief Minister also took a review of the preliminary destruction caused by landslide at Haflong and other parts of the district. He stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation in the district and laid emphasis on restoration of roads damaged by landslide.