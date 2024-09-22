In a strong message of dedication towards wildlife conservation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the one-horned rhinoceros as the state's "pride and the crown jewel of its biodiversity." The statement, delivered via his official handle on social media platform X, highlighted the deep connection between Assam's identity and its rhino population.

"Rhinos are synonymous with the identity of Assam," the Chief Minister wrote. "They are our pride and the crown jewel of our biodiversity."

Sarma emphasized the efforts his government has made since assuming office, focusing on protecting the state's prized rhino population. These initiatives include habitat expansion and ensuring the safety of the species. His message came as part of World Rhino Day celebrations, during which he reiterated the state's commitment to safeguarding these iconic animals.

"On World Rhino Day, we reaffirm our commitment to protect the rhinos of Assam," Sarma concluded, emphasizing the ongoing conservation efforts.

Also read: Assam: World Rhino Day observed in Manas National Park with cycle rally

On the occasion of World Rhino Day, noted wildlife expert Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar underscored Assam’s crucial role in the preservation of the greater one-horned rhino, an endangered species found in both India and Nepal. Speaking on Assam’s long-standing conservation efforts, Dr. Talukdar highlighted that over the past 120 years, the state has taken significant strides to increase the rhino population and expand their habitat.

“In recent years, we have seen a notable decline in rhino poaching, especially when compared to the levels witnessed in 2013,” said Dr. Talukdar, attributing this success to the Assam government’s comprehensive initiatives aimed at safeguarding the species. He emphasized that the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards poachers has been pivotal, as poachers are often armed with advanced weaponry. To counter these threats, the Assam government has modernized its forest protection forces, equipping them with sophisticated tools to combat illegal hunting.

Dr. Talukdar also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kaziranga, stating that it exemplified the nation’s commitment to rhino conservation. "The government's efforts have been crucial in securing the future of our state animal, the rhino, and it is imperative that these initiatives continue. The pride we hold for this majestic creature must be passed on to future generations, ensuring they can witness the rhino in its natural habitat."

Dr. Talukdar stressed the importance of maintaining rigorous protection measures to safeguard these iconic animals.