Assam CM reaffirms tough stand against illegal infiltration, boasts reclaiming over 1.19 lakh bighas of land

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated his government’s resolute commitment to protecting the state’s land and identity from what he termed as existential threats posed by rampant illegal infiltration and planned demographic shifts.

In a social media post, Dr. Sarma warned of a grave challenge confronting the state — systematic encroachment allegedly aimed at altering the demographic fabric of several districts. However, he assured citizens that the government’s firm and proactive approach has been effective in halting such attempts.

Backing his statement with data, the Chief Minister revealed that the state has successfully reclaimed over 1.19 lakh bighas—more than 19 lakh acres—of government land from illegal encroachment. He called this a major achievement in Assam’s ongoing mission to defend its territorial and cultural integrity.



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“We are No. 1 in the state as a result of standing firm to protect the interest of Assam,” Dr. Sarma declared, adding that the people of the state stand united in this cause.

This statement comes amid increasing political discourse around illegal immigration, demographic anxiety, and land rights in Assam, with the state government positioning itself as aggressively pursuing land protection and infiltration control measures.