Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to providing over 1.5 lakh government jobs, as he handed over appointment letters to 564 successful candidates of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE 2023) across multiple departments.

The appointment distribution ceremony, held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, highlighted the government’s dedication to a fair and transparent recruitment process. Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma emphasized that Assam's employment model has set a benchmark, now being adopted by other states.

Highlighting the integrity of the selection process, the chief minister asserted that none of the appointed candidates secured their positions through political influence or bribery.

“We have established a system of good governance. None of the selected candidates belong to a minister’s family, nor have they paid bribes for their jobs. Their success is solely based on merit and hard work,” Sarma stated.

He further elaborated on the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure an impartial recruitment system, stressing that apart from conducting transparent examinations, measures are being taken to eliminate any scope for malpractice.

While Sarma lauded the progress made in ensuring transparency in job recruitments, he acknowledged that eliminating bribery from government offices remains an ongoing challenge.

“We have ensured fair and transparent recruitment processes, but our fight against bribery within government offices continues. Our ultimate goal is to establish a system of true good governance,” he added.

This latest initiative follows Sarma’s recent appointment drive on Saturday, where he handed over appointment letters to 4,529 contractual teachers for secondary schools and 58 assistant professors for colleges across the state.