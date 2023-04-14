In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was presented with a certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-breaking feat of "largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble". The record was achieved with the participation of 11,304 folk dancers and 2,548 drummers who performed at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on April 13, creating a historic moment for the state.

The event was aimed at setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue, and the Assam Chief Minister-led government had spared no effort to make the Rongali Bihu of 2023 a grand occasion with this spectacular initiative.

Performers had been practicing for this event for a long time, with auditions taking place across the state to bring in the best of the best for this mega event. Over 11,000 Bihuwotis and dhuliyas were a part of the grand effort to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

The record-breaking event was originally scheduled to take place on April 14 with Prime Minister Modi in attendance, but it was preponed. Despite the last-minute change, the event was a resounding success, as thousands of performers, musicians, and spectators came together to celebrate Assam's vibrant culture and showcase their talents on a global stage.

The Assam Chief Minister had expressed hope that the event would put Assam and its cultural heritage on the world map, and with the Guinness World Record now in hand, it is clear that the goal has been achieved.