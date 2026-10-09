Assam CM remembers Ratan Tata for his role in Assam’s cancer care network

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, October 9, paid tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata on his death anniversary, recalling his contribution to the state’s cancer care network and his role in the development of the Tata semiconductor facility at Jagiroad.

In a post on X, Sarma remembered Tata not only as an industrialist but also as a friend who took a personal interest in Assam’s development.

Recalling their interactions, the Chief Minister said Tata would visit the state and ask what more could be done for its people.

Sarma credited Tata with helping turn the Assam Cancer Care Foundation into a healthcare network, saying the industrialist worked with the state to plan 17 hospitals across Assam at a time when cancer was claiming thousands of lives every year.

According to Sarma, Tata had dedicated the final years of his life to healthcare, with Assam becoming an important part of that commitment.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Tata’s support for Assam’s ambition to emerge as a technology hub.

Sarma said the Tata semiconductor facility at Jagiroad was expected to become operational by the end of 2026. He described the project as a realisation of Tata’s vision for the state and said the township around the facility had been named Ratan Tata Electronics City in his honour.

The Chief Minister said Tata’s contributions had strengthened healthcare infrastructure in the Northeast while encouraging industrial development in the region.

Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, died on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86.