Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted a significant decline in the state’s crime rate, along with improvements in chargesheet and conviction rates, citing government figures shared on social media.

According to a graphic posted by the Chief Minister on X, the crime rate declined from 379 per lakh population in 2021 to 121.5 in 2025, marking a drop of nearly 68 per cent.

The chargesheet rate also recorded a substantial rise, increasing from 48.8 per cent to 87.66 per cent, the data showed.

The graphic further indicated a rise in the conviction rate from 5.5 per cent in 2020 to 30.88 per cent in 2026. The 2026 figures are based on data available up to September.

In his post, Sarma said investigations were progressing faster, conviction rates were improving and crime rates were declining. He described the figures as evidence of the state government's efforts to strengthen crime control and accountability.

The figures were shared by the Chief Minister as part of his assessment of the state's law-and-order situation.