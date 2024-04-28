Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X to reveal the first glimpse of the progress made on the upcoming Integrated Terminal at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati.

With a projected capacity to handle a staggering 13 million passengers annually, the terminal is poised to become a bustling hub of connectivity and convenience.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his excitement over the project, highlighting its significance in bolstering Assam's position as a key player in the aviation sector. He stated that the new terminal would not only elevate the travel experience for passengers but also showcase the state's rich heritage through its design and architecture.

Earlier on March 31, a part of the ceiling outside the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport collapsed following a sudden storm accompanied by heavy rainfall. While no injuries were reported in the incident, the collapse of a portion of the ceiling prompted authorities of the Adani Group-controlled airport to briefly halt operations and divert six flights to other destinations.