Assam CM reviews Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, pushes for GI tags and organic certification

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a review meeting on the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund at Lok Sewa Bhawan on June 8 and directed officials to take key measures aimed at strengthening the state's agricultural sector.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the Agriculture Department to organise a mega stakeholder workshop during August and September to discuss strategies for enhancing agricultural infrastructure and boosting farmers' income.

Sarma also emphasized the need to secure Geographical Indication (GI) tags for Assam’s indigenous agricultural produce to promote their uniqueness and improve market value. He directed the department to initiate the necessary steps for obtaining GI recognition for locally produced items.

In addition, the Chief Minister called for the implementation of organic certification across the state, highlighting the growing importance of sustainable and chemical-free farming practices.

The review focused on improving agricultural infrastructure, enhancing value addition for local produce and strengthening Assam's position in both domestic and international agricultural markets.

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund is a central government initiative aimed at providing financial support for the development of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets, benefiting farmers and agri-entrepreneurs across the country.