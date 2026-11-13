Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 13 reviewed the progress of Shaheed Kanaklata Barua State University at Bholaguri Tea Estate, where construction work is currently 25 per cent complete.

During the review, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the construction of academic buildings, boys’ and girls’ hostels, and residential facilities.

He also emphasised the need to improve connectivity to the university, directing officials to develop a four-lane road link from National Highway 15 and construct a railway overbridge.

The Chief Minister further instructed the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the second phase of construction and called for a comprehensive plan to develop the university as a green and sustainable campus.