Assam CM reviews construction workers welfare schemes, directs faster infrastructure and skill initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a review meeting with the Assam Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and directed officials to accelerate initiatives aimed at strengthening welfare measures and employment opportunities for construction workers.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister called for the expeditious completion of ongoing infrastructure projects under the board and stressed the need to establish more skill training centres while strengthening linkages with employers to improve placement opportunities for trained workers.

Officials were also directed to speed up the implementation of Model Degree Colleges, hostels, transit shelters, mobile creches and toilets, besides Labour Chowk-cum-Facilitation Centres to improve access to essential services for workers.

The meeting also focused on ensuring systematic registration of workers through Aadhaar and Ration Card-based verification, with the aim of expanding coverage and ensuring that eligible workers can access welfare benefits.

Sarma further directed officials to give priority to the collection of statutory cess, an important source of funding for welfare measures for workers in the construction sector.

The directions come as the state government continues to focus on strengthening social security, skill development and basic infrastructure for construction workers and their families.