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Assam CM reviews dairy sector, unveils five-year roadmap to boost milk production

Assam CM reviews dairy sector, unveils five-year roadmap to boost milk production

Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed Assam's dairy sector and set out a five-year plan for expansion. The roadmap links higher milk output and processing capacity with cooperative growth and Lakhimi cattle conservation.

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Assam CM reviews dairy sector, unveils five-year roadmap to boost milk production
Story highlights
  • Officials were asked to hold a multi-stakeholder session on sector challenges
  • The review included plans to fill vacancies across concerned departments
  • A comprehensive livestock survey will map Assam's dairy and animal resources

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 reviewed the state’s dairy sector with senior officials and outlined a five-year roadmap aimed at increasing milk production, strengthening processing infrastructure and expanding the cooperative network.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed a series of measures to strengthen the sector, including organising a multi-stakeholder brainstorming session to identify key challenges and opportunities.

He also directed steps to fill departmental vacancies and conduct a comprehensive livestock survey to assess the state’s dairy and livestock resources.

A key focus of the roadmap is the conservation and promotion of Assam’s indigenous Lakhimi cattle breed through women-led cooperative societies, with the aim of strengthening both livestock conservation and rural livelihoods.

The proposed measures are aimed at creating a stronger dairy ecosystem in Assam, improving production and processing capacity, and expanding cooperative participation across the state.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Aug 31, 2026
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