Assam CM reviews dairy sector, unveils five-year roadmap to boost milk production

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 reviewed the state’s dairy sector with senior officials and outlined a five-year roadmap aimed at increasing milk production, strengthening processing infrastructure and expanding the cooperative network.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed a series of measures to strengthen the sector, including organising a multi-stakeholder brainstorming session to identify key challenges and opportunities.

He also directed steps to fill departmental vacancies and conduct a comprehensive livestock survey to assess the state’s dairy and livestock resources.

A key focus of the roadmap is the conservation and promotion of Assam’s indigenous Lakhimi cattle breed through women-led cooperative societies, with the aim of strengthening both livestock conservation and rural livelihoods.

The proposed measures are aimed at creating a stronger dairy ecosystem in Assam, improving production and processing capacity, and expanding cooperative participation across the state.