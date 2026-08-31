Assam CM reviews dairy sector, unveils five-year roadmap to boost milk production
Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed Assam's dairy sector and set out a five-year plan for expansion. The roadmap links higher milk output and processing capacity with cooperative growth and Lakhimi cattle conservation.
- Officials were asked to hold a multi-stakeholder session on sector challenges
- The review included plans to fill vacancies across concerned departments
- A comprehensive livestock survey will map Assam's dairy and animal resources
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 reviewed the state’s dairy sector with senior officials and outlined a five-year roadmap aimed at increasing milk production, strengthening processing infrastructure and expanding the cooperative network.
During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed a series of measures to strengthen the sector, including organising a multi-stakeholder brainstorming session to identify key challenges and opportunities.
He also directed steps to fill departmental vacancies and conduct a comprehensive livestock survey to assess the state’s dairy and livestock resources.
A key focus of the roadmap is the conservation and promotion of Assam’s indigenous Lakhimi cattle breed through women-led cooperative societies, with the aim of strengthening both livestock conservation and rural livelihoods.
The proposed measures are aimed at creating a stronger dairy ecosystem in Assam, improving production and processing capacity, and expanding cooperative participation across the state.
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