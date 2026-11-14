Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 14 said projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore are being implemented in Biswanath district, asserting that the region has been brought to the centre of the state government's development agenda.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had concluded a two-day visit to the district on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, during which he reviewed several ongoing projects and development initiatives.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected the site of Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur and reviewed conservation efforts in Behali. He also dedicated a new sports complex and the Deputy Commissioner's office in Biswanath Chariali.

Sarma further inspected the progress of Biswanath Medical College and the Biswanath Ghat ropeway.

He said the region had witnessed improvements in schools, roads and opportunities, adding that the government was confident of delivering more ambitious projects, including the proposed Gohpur–Numaligarh twin tunnel under the Brahmaputra.