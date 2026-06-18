Assam CM reviews education sector initiatives, directs timely implementation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 18 chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the Education Department covering School, Secondary, Higher and Technical Education sectors. Officials from the Finance Department were also present at the meeting.

During the review, the Chief Minister assessed budgetary allocations and expenditure across various education sectors and examined the implementation status of flagship schemes, including Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu.

The meeting also reviewed the distribution of free scooters, bicycles and textbooks, along with the progress of the state's Free Admission Scheme aimed at supporting students pursuing higher education.

Special emphasis was laid on the functioning of Government Model Colleges and Tea Garden Model Schools, while discussions were held on ongoing teacher recruitment drives across different categories.

The Chief Minister further reviewed measures to reduce dropout rates in higher education, proposals for the creation of new posts, and plans to upgrade high schools into higher secondary institutions.

Sarma directed all concerned departments to ensure the timely execution and effective implementation of ongoing educational initiatives to strengthen the state's education ecosystem and improve learning opportunities for students across Assam.