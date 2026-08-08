Assam CM reviews embankment breaches in Darrang, assures aid to affected families

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, August 8 visited flood-affected areas in Darrang district to assess the situation following breaches in key embankments that have inundated several areas and disrupted the lives of residents.

Sarma visited Outala village in Mangaldoi, where an embankment along the Noa River was breached, causing extensive flooding in the area. He also inspected the damaged embankment at Kapili Satra village in Sipajhar, where a recent breach has further aggravated the flood situation.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the extent of damage and held discussions with officials on measures to restore the affected embankments and strengthen them to withstand future flooding.

Sarma said the government was assessing the situation on the ground and would extend assistance to families affected by the embankment breach.

“The embankment breach has caused significant hardship to the people. I have come here to personally assess the situation and review the damage,” he said.

He also reviewed the work undertaken by the Water Resources Department and discussed the construction of stronger and more durable embankments with officials.

Senior officials and public representatives, including ministers Ashok Singhal and Nilima Devi and Sipajhar MLA Paramananda Rajbongshi, were present during the inspection and reviewed relief and restoration measures.

Sarma said financial assistance would be provided to affected families in accordance with government norms. He also directed officials to focus on long-term measures to strengthen flood protection infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to relief and rehabilitation while emphasising the need for more resilient embankments to reduce the risk of recurring breaches and flooding.